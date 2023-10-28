(KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role on “Friends,” has died from an apparent drowning on Saturday, TMZ reports. He was 54 years old.
Authorities responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at an L.A.-area home where Perry was located, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, People reports a Los Angeles Police Department representative confirmed an officer response to Perry’s residence for the death of a male in his 50s. LAPD did not confirm the deceased was Perry, however.
The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear, although reports claim no foul play was involved.
Perry was most known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom “Friends” which ran from 1994 to 2004. He also appeared in a variety of comedy films including, “Fools Rush In,” and “The Whole Nine Yards.” Perry’s final film role was in the 2009 Disney film “17 Again,” while his final television role was a portrayal of late politician Ted Kennedy in the 2017 Reelz miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”
Perry also appeared as himself for the 2021 HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion,” which brought the entire cast back together for the first time since the show’s series finale.
He revealed his immense struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol during his career in a 2022 memoir titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.”
During this turbulent time, Perry detailed his notable weight loss and gain during various “Friends” seasons along with serious health issues that required several hospitalizations.
