Funeral honors Ohio sailor killed in Afghanistan suicide bomber attack

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan has been laid to rest in his hometown.
Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak grew up in Berlin Heights in northern Ohio.
A funeral at his high school on Monday commemorated the life of the 22-year-old Soviak. The sailor died along with 12 other U.S. service members in the bomb attack Aug. 26 at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport during the airlift in the conflict’s final days.
Family members recalled him as an adventurer who threw himself into everything he did with passion.