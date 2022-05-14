BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

People gather outside a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online

Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Bystanders gather under an umbrella as rain rolls in after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Police vehicles block off the street where at least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Police secure the area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Police walk along the perimeter of the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Police speak to bystanders while investigating after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown takes a call after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Tops Market shooter arraigned in Buffalo City Court

Tops Market shooter arraigned in Buffalo City Court

Tops Market shooter arraigned in Buffalo City Court

Tops Market shooter arraigned in Buffalo City Court

Tops Market shooter arraigned in Buffalo City Court