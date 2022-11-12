Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way)

If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer.

The company will pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. You will be required to “record your thoughts” on each film before you get paid.

“It doesn’t matter to us when you watch the movies—it can be with your family at dinner, while you’re constructing a gingerbread house, or even while you’re at your desk ‘working,'” writes CableTV.com.

And you don’t need to dust off your DVD collection to participate! CableTV.com will gift the Chief of Cheer the grand daddy of streaming packages: one-year subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on December 2. You can apply here: https://www.cabletv.com/blog/holiday-movie-dream-job

You must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States.