Picture of Elisjsha Dicken, who was identified as the Good Samaritan, provided by his attorney and spokesperson Guy Relford.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — Police say the actions of an Indiana man saved lives after a shooter opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Bartholomew County and opened fire, killing three people and injuring two more.

The shooter was shot and killed by a man, later identified as Elisjsha Dicken, who was visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

Police said the 22-year-old Dicken, of Seymour, Indiana, was near the cookie counter, close to the main walkways of the mall. A witness said after the shooting, he moved closer to the downed shooter.

“There was a guy with his pistol held on the bathroom, and I believe that guy to have possibly been the guy, to have shot the shooter,” said Mike Wright, a witness to the shooter.

After the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison called Dicken “the real hero.”

“Investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” said Ison. “I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also issued a statement, calling the man’s actions heroic.

“As of now, we do not know the shooter’s identity or motive. We do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” he said. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita also issued a statement, praising the man’s actions.

“The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful,” Rokita said via Twitter.

Indiana lawmakers said they were grateful for his actions. In a statement, Sen. Mike Braun said he was grateful for the man.

“Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life,” Braun said via Twitter.

Rep. Jim Banks said: “I am praying for the three victims of the tragedy in Greenwood this weekend and their families. It’s painful to see this sort of senseless violence so close to home. But I’m grateful a good guy with a gun was there to prevent further casualties.”

“Today, we continue to pray for the families of the fallen and those injured in yesterday’s senseless tragedy. Please join me in recognizing the heroism of the citizen who subdued the shooter and whose actions surely prevented further loss of life,” said Congressman Jim Baird.

Congressman Greg Pence said Dicken “ended the trajectory of this incident.”

“Yesterday, and the coming days will be difficult for the community of Greenwood. I ask everyone to join me in praying for the victims of last night’s tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall, and those who have lost a loved one,” said Pence. “We commend not only local and federal law enforcement agencies for their swift and coordinated response, but also the law-abiding Good Samaritan who ended the trajectory of this incident.”

Greenwood Park Mall sent the following statement Monday morning, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”