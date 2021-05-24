Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Herman Termeer, 54, stands on the roof of his home as the Blue Ridge Fire burns along the hillside in Chino Hills, Calif. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, a firefighter prepares to battle the North Fire from a backyard on Via Patina in Santa Clarita, Calif. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year. (Emily Alvarenga/The Santa Clarita Valley Signal via AP)

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, Calif., where he announced he would proclaim a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year. In late March, less than one-third of California was suffering extreme or exceptional drought. Now it's more than 73%, according to the National Drought Monitor, which is based on precipitation, temperature, soil moisture and streamflow measurements. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

This photo provided by the USDA Forest Service shows how most juniper trees are alive but there are areas with a bright yellow appearance that show they are dying from drought in the Prescott National Forest in Arizona on April 8, 2021. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year. (Benjamin Roe/USDA Forest Service via AP)

This photo provided by the USDA Forest Service shows the different stages of dying juniper trees at the Prescott National Forest in Arizona on April 8, 2021. The juniper tress are dying from drought and that increases fire risk. As bad as last year's record-shattering fire season was, the U.S. West starts this year's fire season in even worse condition. (Benjamin Roe/USDA Forest Service via AP)

This photo provided by the USDA Forest Service shows a dying juniper tree at the Prescott National Forest in Arizona on April 8, 2021. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year. (Benjamin Roe/USDA Forest Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the USDA Forest Service is a branch of a dying juniper tree at the Prescott National Forest in Arizona on April 8, 2021. Anywhere from 5% to 30% of juniper trees at this forest are dead because of a devastating drought and fire officials say dead juniper trees are highly flammable, almost like having gasoline out there. Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it's starting far drier than 2020's record-breaking fire year. (Benjamin Roe/USDA Forest Service via AP)

Scientists say the outlook for the western U.S. fire season is grim because it’s starting far drier than 2020’s record-breaking fire year.

Measurements show soil and plants are much drier, making trees and brush more likely to ignite and fire to spread.

A megadrought fueled by climate change is part of the problem. From the Rockies westward, April was the second driest on record. Now more than 77% of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico is in either extreme or exceptional drought.

Juniper trees are dying, and fire officials say their canopies of dead needles are like having gasoline out in the national forests.