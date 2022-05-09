Honey doughnuts and tiger milk tea are some of the new and upcoming items on the menu at some of America’s most popular fast food chains.

Krispy Kreme

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is putting Honey Doughnuts on the menu.

Starting May 9, customers can choose from three honey-infused treats:

Image courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Honey Pull Apart Doughnut: Honey doughnut clusters with salted honey icing

Honey Bee Doughnut: Original Glazed® doughnut decorated to look like a bee with two mini cookie “wings”

Honey Cake Doughnut: Glazed sour cream cake doughnut with honey icing and an oat crisp topping

According to Krispy Kreme, the Honey Bee and Honey Cake doughnuts are available to add to a regular dozen and in the Honey Lover’s Dozen, while the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut is available individually and in a special 4-doughnut package.

A bonus that some fans are buzzing about?

The Honey Lover’s Dozen will come with bee-friendly wildflower seed paper for fans to plant, while supplies last.

Arby’s

Arby’s is helping you quench your thirst with its Market Fresh® lemonades.

They are made with real fruit and come in three flavors: classic, strawberry and peach.

The classic starts at $2.29 while the strawberry and peach retail for $2.69.

Baskin-Robbins

This spring and summer, Baskin-Robbins invites fans to try its take on Taiwanese milk tea.

Traditional tiger milk bubble tea has brown sugar syrup that looks like tiger stripes when mixed with black tea and milk.

Image courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins’ Tiger Milk Bubble Tea has all of the traditional elements, topped off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Image courtesy of Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company

If you’re more health-conscious, you may enjoy a new offering from Noodles & Company.

Starting May 18, you can find the company’s new noodle, the LEANguini, on the menu.

According to a release, LEANguini has 56% percent less net carbs and 44% more protein than traditional wheat pasta.

It’s currently available to Noodles Rewards members but will be available to all customers starting May 18.