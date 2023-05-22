If you’re in the market for trying a good dairy treat, Guinness World Records has announced the world’s most expensive ice cream and this one will set you back more than a second-hand car.

Byakuya – world’s most expensive ice cream (Guinness World Records)

The world’s most expensive ice cream delicacy is made by Japanese ice cream brand Cellato using rare ingredients that sent its price tag through the roof. A serving of the delicious treat named Byakuya costs a steep 873,400 Japanese yen which equates to about $6,696 per serving in the U.S.

The reason for the inflated price is the ingredients with the highlight being the rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy. That’s priced at 2 million Japanese yen or $15,192 per kilogram.

New record: Most expensive ice cream – JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023 Most expensive ice cream

Making the most expensive ice cream wasn’t Cellato’s only goal as they wanted to fuse together European and Japanese ingredients in the form of the creamy treat. To do so the company brought in the head chef at RiVi a restaurant in Osaka known for its imaginative fusion cuisine, Tadayoshia Yamada.

Guinness officials say they were unable to sample the dessert but staff at Cellato who participated in the tasting session say it is rich in both taste and texture.

“It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it.” Cellato representative

Cellato says the robust fragrance of truffle fills your mouth and nose, followed by complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano. A table sauce named Sake lees finish off the glorious taste experience.

The company is also planning to release products with other combinations of its finest ingredients, such as champagne and caviar.