A tiny island is seen near Helsinki in the Gulf of Finland. (Getty Images)

(WJW/NEXSTAR) – Looking for a free getaway, or maybe even one that you could earn money while taking? Several countries across the globe are dishing out incentives to bring in new tourism in 2023.

Right now, the people of Finland (or rather, their legendary happiness) have inspired a promotion that would allow 10 lucky Americans to visit the country for free.

In celebration of Finns being named the happiest people on the planet in the 2023 World Happiness Report for a sixth consecutive year, Visit Finland is inviting 10 foreigners to visit for free this June. Offering a four-day masterclass in how to find your inner-Finn, the organization is paying for travel to the all-inclusive Kuru Resort.

There are only a few stipulations, too: You must be willing to come with an open mind, you must be OK being filmed during the event, and must be able to speak some English, according to Visit Finland.

“Finnish happiness is a skill. A skill that can be taught. Now we want to share our secrets to leading a balanced life on the quirky side,” Visit Finland explains.

Those who are interested in applying can start the process right here. After completing a social media challenge, winners will be notified in May.

Money for visiting

Finland isn’t the only country offering incentives for visiting. Here’s a few other places and what they’ve got up for grabs.

Hong Kong — Ready to say “Hello Hong Kong“? A new government campaign called exactly that is offering 500,000 free flight tickets for tourists in 2023. The Hong Kong Tourism Board says it’s worked with local hospitality businesses to offer at least 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies,” which include an incentive of around $13 to spend at area restaurants, bars and attractions. Application for free tickets will be released in waves, with tourists from Asia among those who can apply in the first two waves. Those outside of Asia will be able to apply at the Airport Authority Hong Kong’s World of Winners contest page starting May 1.



Taiwan — The island hopes to attract 6 million tourists this year (and 10 million by 2025), according to CNN. As part of the plan, Taiwan says it intends to give $165 to 500,000 individual tourists and up to $658 to 90,000 tour groups. No further details have yet been released about when this program will begin, though Forbes reports Chang Shi-chung, Taiwan's Tourism Bureau director general, said the offers will be given out in increments at tourism promotion events in 2023