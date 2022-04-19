MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say her vehicle ran out of gas on the interstate in Tennessee, and she left behind more than 200 pounds of marijuana.

Memphis police say they were dispatched to meet Arkansas State Police at an address near the I-55 South bridge near the Tennessee-Arkansas border.

A car had been hit after being abandoned on the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River. Arkansas State Police and Tennessee Dept. of Transportation workers then moved the disabled car to the nearby address to safely complete a crash report and eventually tow the vehicle.

Police learned the car had run out of gas, and the driver left it behind.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, then showed up as police were completing the crash report.

Officers told her the vehicle would be inventoried and towed, and she told officers they couldn’t go inside the car.

Photo provided by Memphis PD

Booking photo of Catherine Mardesich

Police say they detected the odor of “raw marijuana” inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched, and police found 229 pounds of marijuana inside multiple boxes and a duffle bag inside the car, as well as a large amount of money.

Mardesich was charged with possession of a controlled substance.