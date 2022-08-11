Armie Hammer attends the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“My name is Casey Hammer, and I’m about to reveal the dark twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

Discovery+ has released a trailer for its new docuseries on actor Armie Hammer and the Hammer family.

Featured in the nearly four-minute clip for “House of Hammer” are Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer and two women he previously dated.

“In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect. This was amazing,” said ex Courtney Vucekovich. Later in the trailer, she says, “The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles. And you’re like completely immobilized. But I was closing my eyes until it ended.”

Armie Hammer was accused of rape in 2021 by a woman who said he assaulted her in 2017. Charges were never filed, but Hammer drew more controversy when other women shared graphic DMs and texts allegedly sent by the actor that fetishized cannibalism and rape fantasies.

The trailer showed images of alleged texts he sent to his exes that said “I am 100% a cannibal” and “I want to eat you.”

Hammer is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, an oil tycoon who made a fortune with his company Occidental Petroleum.

The three-part series will premiere on Discovery+ on September 2.

A show description on the Discovery+ website reads, “A shocking Hollywood scandal rips open the Hammer family’s perfect façade. From rape allegations against Armie Hammer to years of deceit at the hands of his great-grandfather, the family’s dark secrets finally come to light.”

Since the rape allegation and messages were leaked, Armie Hammer has been removed from several movies in development including a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez, reports Variety.

His most recent movie is 2022’s “Death on the Nile” which wrapped production in 2019, according to Screen Rant.

You can see the full trailer here.