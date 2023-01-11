IHOP is celebrating its 65th anniversary with the return of a fan favorite that may be just as fun to say as it is to eat.

The Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is back for a limited time.

The combo, made up of two eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage links, and two fruit-topped pancakes, will be available for $6 ($7 in select locations) at participating IHOP locations nationwide. Fruit topping choices include glazed strawberries, blueberry, seasonal mixed berries, and cinnamon apple.

“When Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity first arrived on IHOP menus, the breakfast combo was at the center of people’s memorable dining experiences, and we are excited to continue the tradition for a new generation,” said IHOP’s Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue.

The combo’s return is just one of the ways IHOP plans to commemorate 65 years of business. It has also partnered with General Mills for a mini pancake cereal and launched a #HowDoYouRooty? social media campaign with influencers.

IHOP will also continue its National Pancake Day celebration where customers can get a free buttermilk short stack in restaurants from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find the nearest IHOP here.