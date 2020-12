IKEA is ending a decades long tradition.

After 70 years, the Swedish company is discontinuing its catalog.

The first edition came out in 1951. It reached peak distribution in 2016 with more than 200 million copies.

IKEA said the money it saves from producing and distributing the catalog will be spent on online marketing.

The furniture retailer announced it is working on a smaller print publication focused on providing home decor inspiration.