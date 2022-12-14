IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Indiana man was arrested after police said he shot himself after holding a woman at gunpoint at an Iowa bus depot.

Iowa City police received a request for a welfare check on Monday afternoon at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. A woman had sent a text to a third party saying she had been taken to the depot against her will by her spouse, and he had a gun.

Carldale Hunter booking photo

Responding officers located the man, identified as 33-year-old Carldale Hunter from Indiana, the woman, and three children. The Iowa City Press-Citizen described the children as an infant, a 7-year-old, and an 8-year-old.

Police said when they arrived, Hunter forced the woman to the parking area by gunpoint.

“Immediately upon police arrival at the bus station, the defendant pulled out a gun from his pocket, seized the victim by pulling her into him following by pressing a forearm against her neck, used her a shield then pressed his gun to the back of her head,” reads an affidavit filled out by Iowa City police.

Hunter was reportedly heard warning officers he would shoot and kill the woman if police didn’t back off.

Officers chased the suspect through several levels of the parking garage and were eventually able to begin negotiations.

Hunter eventually released the woman. He then shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has since been released and booked into the local jail.

Hunter faces the following charges:

Second-degree kidnapping

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Going armed with intent

Domestic abuse while displaying a weapon

Child endangerment

Police said the public was told to shelter in place during the incident, and the parking garage staff were evacuated.

Iowa City police did not indicate what part of Indiana Hunter was from, but court records show several charges against have been filed against him previously in Lake County.