Indiana Task Force 1 division chief provides update from Kentucky candle plant hit by tornado

Members of Indiana Task Force 1 are assisting in the recovery effort in Mayfield, Kentucky after powerful tornadoes swept through that area.

The task force has been deployed to a candle factory in Mayfield, where already 8 people are confirmed dead, after the building completely collapsed following the tornado.

Some people are still unaccounted for, and the task force will work to assist locating the missing.

“We’re really trying to get those that are accounted for,” said Task Force 1 Division Chief Tom Neal during a phone interview with FOX59. “[We want] that number to be a little more accurate, so we know who may still be missing in the structure here that we’re working on.”

Some of Indiana Task Force 1’s work will include using a crane to help remove the roof as they search for those still missing. The team will be partnering with the Lexington and Louisville fire departments.

Neal says the team members are in good spirits and good health.