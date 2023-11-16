AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Texas jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday in the trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who was accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, 2022, six days after she shot and killed Wilson at an east Austin apartment. Wilson was staying with a friend in town ahead of a nearby gravel race.

Throughout the trial, the State’s witnesses presented a series of electronic and DNA evidence that placed Armstrong at the murder scene. Defense attorneys addressed what they suggested were issues or discrepancies in the investigation process and asked questions suggesting the possibility of the involvement of Colin Strickland — Armstrong’s then-boyfriend and a friend of Wilson’s.

Strickland testified early on in the trial that he and Wilson were briefly romantic in the fall of 2021 during a time where he and Armstrong were broken up. He said he and Wilson stayed friends and maintained a professional relationship through cycling. Strickland and Wilson went to the Deep Eddy Pool and Pool Burger together on the afternoon of May 11, 2022, before Armstrong shot and killed Wilson later that night.

