Beloved comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67 after a “long illness,” Gottfried’s family announced Tuesday on his official Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” Gottfried’s family said.

Gottfried, a Brooklyn, New York native, began performing stand-up comedy in New York City as a teenager and continued the art until his death. He went on to become a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in 1980, made an appearance on “The Cosby Show” in 1987 and was a favorite on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Many know Gottfried from his voice acting roles. Perhaps none were more notable than his role as the parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film “Aladdin.” He also provided the voice of the duck in Aflac commercials, Digit in “Cyberchase” and Mister Mxyzptlk in “Superman: The Animated Series,” just to name a few.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, daughter, Lily and son, Max.