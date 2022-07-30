INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate meets at 11 a.m. Saturday to vote on the controversial abortion ban bill.

Lawmakers are also expected to vote on the Senate’s version of an inflation relief bill. The House passed its version, which includes a $225 taxpayer refund, with a 93-2 vote Friday.

NOW: Indiana Senate begins discussion on Senate Bill 1 ahead of a vote. Booing from protesters outside the chamber can be heard as the bill’s author, State Sen. Sue Glick, speaks at the podium. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/UYDOl3zSoN — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022

Bill author Sen. Sue Glick says she does not expect the bill to come back from the House in the same form. She expects additional changes to come from the House.

During questioning by Democratic State Sen. Shelli Yoder, Glick says she expects more changes to be made to the bill if it passes today and heads to the House. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022

Sen. Fady Qaddoura asks for clarification of several scenarios. He also asks about protections for people whose religious views don’t align with the bill’s views on abortion.

Sen. J.D. Ford asks if the bill will ban abortions in the state. Glick says she believes it will stop many “elective” abortions and said the exceptions will not stop abortions altogether.

Glick concedes she “has concerns” for the medical community and doesn’t want to interfere with the doctor-patient relationship for the care of the mother and the child.

Glick acknowledges the bill won’t please everyone, notes protesters on both sides of the issue.

When asked by Sen. Greg Taylor is she considered this legislation “pro-life,” Glick said yes.

Protesters who support abortion rights cheer as Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor comes to the podium to question Glick. Glick acknowledges the protesters who can be heard in the hallway and dislike the bill but says other Hoosiers support new restrictions. pic.twitter.com/nPPa3Fs333 — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022