Live PD, once one of cable TV’s top-rated shows, is making a comeback.

When it returns, it’ll have a new name and a new network, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Executive producer Dan Abrams said the revamped show, titled On Patrol: Live, will air on Reelz. The cable network’s website said the show will debut this summer.

It will essentially feature the same format as its predecessor, airing three-hour episodes on Friday and Saturday nights. The Wall Street Journal reported that the show has a “multiyear commitment” with the channel.

The show follows police officers across the U.S. live for three hours. The departments set to appear in the upcoming season will be announced in the coming weeks. The Lawrence Police Department was featured in 2019.

Live PD was a ratings powerhouse for its former home, A&E, and ended up with several spinoffs.

But the show came under increased scrutiny during the social justice protests that followed the death of George Floyd. With concerns about police brutality at the forefront of public discourse, A&E decided to cancel the show.

The program’s return to cable TV marks a two-year journey back to the small screen. On Patrol: Live will primarily follow the original show’s format, although it will add new wrinkles like citizen ride alongs, according to WSJ.