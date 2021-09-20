2 students taken to hospital after shooting at Heritage High in Newport News, suspect now in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two students were shot Monday at Heritage High School, and the suspect is now in custody.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Both victims were 17 years old. A boy was shot in the side of the face, Drew said. A girl was shot in the lower leg.

“Reports I just got from the hospital is that neither [wound] is considered life-threatening, and I thank God for that. That is the most important thing,” Drew said. He was getting ready to head to the hospital to meet with the victims.

Just after 2:40 p.m. Drew said the suspect, a boy, was in custody after help from the community. He couldn’t give details about who exactly he was and where he was arrested, though it was off-site from the school and a gun was recovered. It’s still unclear how the suspect originally got the gun into the school.

Drew earlier said that information indicates that the victims and suspect knew each other and it doesn’t appear that the shooter was looking to shoot others.

The school was evacuated and two other people suffered non gunshot-related injuries.

“We do believe that they knew each other … I don’t believe that this is an individual that is searching the community to hurt members,” Drew said. He said he couldn’t speculate further.

Rumors that there were active shooters at other schools are false, police said.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents could meet their children there. The school also includes 6th and 7th graders, after the closure of Huntington Middle School.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy was also placed on lockdown.

Police first got the call at 11:38 a.m. and there was still a major police presence in the area Monday afternoon. The FBI confirmed it is assisting Newport News police and evidence has been collected inside the school.

Newport News Public Schools has canceled after-school activities at all city schools for Monday. Black Lives Matter 757 also tweeted it would hold a vigil tonight at 7:57 p.m. in Newport News.

