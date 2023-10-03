CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot a Taco Bell employee in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the change he received, police say.

Doll Andrew McLendon, 67, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Doll Andrew McLendon via Mecklenburg County Jail

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon with injury at a Taco Bell on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

When CMPD officers arrived, they reportedly found an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses said that after McLendon ordered food in the drive-thru, he became aggressive because he believed he was given an incorrect amount of change.

CMPD said McLendon left the drive-thru, went inside, took out a firearm, and began shooting from outside the restaurant.

McLendon then allegedly fled the scene. The Taco Bell employee was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Officers were able to confirm a vehicle description based on statements from witnesses and video footage from the restaurant. Detectives confirmed the vehicle matched the model used in the incident and the registered owner matched the description of the suspect.

Later Saturday night, officers located McLendon’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Once warrants were obtained, CMPD said officers made contact with him inside his residence.

McLendon walked out, surrendered and officers then took him into custody without incident.

Taco Bell’s corporate office provided the following statement:

“We are shocked to hear that this happened. We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and will be offering support to all team members present.”

Authorities have not released an update on the employee who was injured.