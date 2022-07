A good 4th of July picnic sets the right vibe with comfortable seating, fun decorations, games and, of course, delicious food.

It’s the holiday weekend and that means fireworks and….FOOD! An American independence day could not be complete without good ol’ American food.

Anything from fried chicken to deviled eggs made the list. Do you see your favorite food on the map? Which food surprises you the most?

Information found from time2play.com