The purple dinosaur is coming back.

Barney, the anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus rex who hosted a kids’ show for nearly two decades, has a new look as Mattel gets ready to relaunch the iconic dino.

The revamped Barney sports a cartoonish appearance in a publicity photo provided by Mattel. He’ll debut next year in a new animated series aimed at preschool kids.

The new-look Barney/image via Mattel

Barney’s comeback will include TV, film and YouTube content, as well as music and a range of kid-centric products like toys, books and clothing. A line of clothing for adults is also in the works, Mattel said.

The animated series set to launch in 2024 will feature Barney and “music-filled adventures centered on love, community and encouragement.”

It’s another sign that everything old is new again. Barney starred in the kid-friendly “Barney & Friends,” which premiered on PBS in 1992. The purple dinosaur became a cultural touchstone for his young audience, although he was also a prime target for parody. The show last aired new episodes in 2010, with reruns appearing throughout the years.

Just about every episode wrapped up with the singing of “I Love You,” a song certain to get stuck in your head.

Original-recipe Barney/2004 Photo via Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

Mattel said it hopes to have the same success with Barney as it’s experienced in relaunching its “Monster High” and “Masters of the Universes” franchises.