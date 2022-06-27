ATLANTA, Ga. – A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker in front of her son.

Officers responded to a downtown Atlanta Subway located inside a gas station around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, a Subway worker was killed, and a second employee was hospitalized after a customer opened fire inside the business.

Restaurant owner Willie Glenn told reporters the shooting was over “too much mayonnaise” on the customer’s sandwich.

Glenn said the customer complained about the mayo and then “decided to escalate the situation.” From there, according to Glenn, “all hell broke loose.”

Both employees had worked at the location for about a month. The woman who died was shot in front of her young son, who witnessed the shooting inside the store.

A manager returned fire during the incident but missed the suspect.

“It is really unfortunate. I mean there is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on and this was just ridiculous. My heart, right now, is just with my employees,” Glenn told FOX 5 Atlanta.

“Everybody wants to carry a gun,” he continued. “Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It’s scary out here.”

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting. The employees’ names have not been released and no arrest has been announced.