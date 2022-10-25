The McRib’s “Farewell Tour” begins on Halloween.

McDonald’s said it will bring back the cult-favorite BBQ pork rib sandwich to its national menu on Monday, Oct. 31.

“The McRib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour,” the fast-food chain tweeted Monday.

You may already find it on the menu at some central Indiana locations! There’s even a website where you can check for McRib sightings near you. You may want to call your local McDonald’s to check on availability before you head out to snag one.

The sandwich debuted in 1981 and stayed on the national menu until 1985. In recent years, it’s known mostly for being brought back for a limited run in the fall.

The sandwich is made of seasoned, boneless pork slathered in a smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles. It’s expected to stick around through Nov. 20.

McDonald’s of Greater Indiana kicked off McRib season Monday by celebrating pork production during an event at the Purdue College of Agriculture’s Swine Unit. McDonald’s saluted Indiana’s contributions to agriculture, which has traditionally been an important part of the state’s economy.

“Across Indiana, our customers eagerly await the McRib every year and we’re excited to celebrate its return and to salute the great work done here at Purdue and by farmers across Indiana,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Blake Kosanovich.

McDonald’s said the chain bought more than $34 million in Indiana products in 2020, including pork, milk, sugar and soybean oil.

As for the McRib’s “Farewell Tour,” McDonald’s said this may not be a case of “goodbye” but more of a “see you later” situation, adding that fans “never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.”

The sandwich has been part of the national fall menu for three straight years. This year’s “Farewell Tour” includes some limited-edition merchandise that will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 at this website.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first “Farewell Tour,” with McDonald’s having launched similar campaigns for the McRib in the past. Customer demand has consistently brought the sandwich back.