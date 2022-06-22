INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for ways to beat the heat this summer? These films and shows coming to Netflix in July can help give you an escape from the heat (or just for those lazy summer days). See any of your favorites?
Coming July 1:
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Goodfellas
- I Am Legend
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
- The Dark Night Rises
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 6:
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
- Girl in the Picture
- Control Z: S3
July 7:
- The Flash: S8
- Karma’s World: S3
July 8:
- Boo, Bitch
- Capitani: S2
- Dangerous Liaisons
- How to Build a Sex Room
- Ranveer VS. Wild with Bear Grylls
- The Longest Night
- The Sea Beast
July 10:
- 12 Strong
July 12:
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
- How to Change Your Mind
July 13:
- Big Timber: S2
- Under the Amalfi Sun
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
- Sintonia: S3
July 14:
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Resident Evil
July 15:
- Farzar
- Uncharted
- Persuasion
July 16:
- Umma
July 19:
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak
July 20:
- Virgin River: S4
July 21:
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: S5
July 22:
- Blown Away: S3
- One Piece: New episodes
- The Gray Man
July 25:
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: S5
July 26:
- August: Osage County
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA
July 27:
- Dream Home Makeover: S3
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet
- Rebelde: S2
July 28:
- Another Self
- Keep Breathing
July 29:
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
- Purple Hearts
- Uncoupled