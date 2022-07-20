INDIANAPOLIS — After no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $630 million.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The biggest Mega Millions prize ever was $1.537 billion and was won in South Carolina in 2018.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

Four $1 million tickets were sold that matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. They were sold in Arizona, California, North Carolina, New Hampshire.

The current jackpot has been growing since April 15, when a winning ticket for $20 million was sold in Tennessee.

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 22. The cash option for the $630 million jackpot is $359.7 million. The odds of hitting all six numbers are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the MegaMillions website.

Something to keep in mind in the (miniscule) chance that you do win: about 24% of your winnings will be withheld for federal taxes before you get your hands on any money. After that, you will likely pay more at tax time, under a federal tax rate of 37%. You could also pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live.