Are you needing a day off of work? PTO is nice, but what if you got paid an extra $200 just to take a day off?

Mike’s Hard Lemonade is doing just that.

According to the company, 1 in 4 Americans don’t receive PTO. What?? In lieu of this information, Mike’s Hard is offering Mike’s Time Off as a way for those without a formal PTO process to request time off through Mike’s and receive $200 cash through Venmo/Zelle.

You can go to MikesTimeOff.com to request a paid day off of work, funded by Mike’s Hard.

Today is the last day! So sign up as soon as possible.