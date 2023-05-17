BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Motorcycles could soon be powered by fuel and not the stuff you get at the gas station. A Minnesota man and innovator is now coined with creating what he believes is the world’s first beer-powered motorcycle that uses a 14-gallon keg instead of a gas engine.

Inventor Ky Michaelson, who has created previous unique inventions such as a rocket-powered toilet and a jet-powered coffee pot, says the beer-powered motorcycle was created in his garage using the 14-gallon keg and a heating coil.

The coil heats the beer up to 300 degrees and becomes a superheated steam in the nozzles to help propel and move the bike forward.

Michaelson told local Minnesota news station KMSP-TV, “The price of gas is getting up there. I don’t drink. I’m not a drinker, so I can’t think of anything better than to use it for fuel,”

Michaelson believes the bike can reach speeds upwards of 150 mph. He says he hopes to take the bike to a drag strip soon to test is full capabilities.

The inventor’s son, Buddy, believes the motorcycle could eventually be adapted to run on any beverage. The father and son said the motorcycle will eventually be retired and have a permanent home in Michaelson’s at-home invention museum.

Will we see the interesting and unique vehicle in Indiana sometime soon? Only time will tell.