Mom killed husband with boiling water after hearing claims he sexually abused her children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A British mother was sentenced to life in prison after killing her partner with a boiling mixture of water and sugar after learning claims he had sexually abused her two children, according to reports.

Corinna Smith, 59, of Neston was sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars before she can be considered for parole, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Prosecutors say Smith became enraged after her daughter accused her partner, Michael Baines, 80 of sexually abusing her and her brother “for many years when they were children.”

JAILED | Corinna Smith has been sentenced to life imprisonment and told she will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison for murdering her husband. The 56-year-old poured boiling water, laced with sugar, over him while he slept at his home in #Neston 👉 https://t.co/gqIZMCy2po pic.twitter.com/3CAlu778oo — EllesmerePort Police (@PoliceEport) July 9, 2021

Officials said Smith filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water mixed with three bags of sugar to make the liquid “more viscous, thicker and stickier, so that it stays on the skin and causes greater damage.”

Baines reportedly suffered serious burns to 36% of his body and had to undergo repeated surgery and skin grafts. He died a month later on Aug. 18, 2020.

Smith argued she should not be found guilty of murder, but should have been charged with manslaughter due to a loss of control. She was found guilty of murder last month.

“We cannot and do not say whether these allegations made about Michael Baines are true or not….but that is not the issue for you in this case because the prosecution certainly accept that these allegations were made, and that Corinna Baines believed them to be true at the time that she caused the fatal injuries to Michael,” said a prosecutor.