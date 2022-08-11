INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?
Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard.
The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat.
French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard Donuts.
Here’s what you need:
Donuts
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 packet (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
- 4 cups flour, divided
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Canola oil, for frying
Sweet Mustard Glaze
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
- 5 tablespoons French’s® Classic Yellow Mustard
Dare to try them? We just might have to…