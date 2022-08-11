INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?

Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard.

The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat.

French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard Donuts.

Here’s what you need:

Donuts

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 packet (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)

4 cups flour, divided

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Canola oil, for frying

Sweet Mustard Glaze

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons whole milk

5 tablespoons French’s® Classic Yellow Mustard

Dare to try them? We just might have to…