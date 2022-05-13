The growing number of women getting hired for management and development roles across the NHL suggests it won’t be long before the league sees its first female coach.

Pittsburgh Penguins president Brian Burke says it can’t happen soon enough. He says he is encouraged by the progress the league has made in diversifying its image as a boys club.

The NHL Coaches’ Association is helping lead the way. It established a developmental program for women at various hockey levels working directly with NHL coaches in advanced training sessions.