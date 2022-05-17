Subscribers to the upcoming ad-supported version of Disney+ should not expect to see any alcohol or political content within the commercial breaks.

Variety reports the company is looking to maintain the streaming service’s “family-friendly environment.” It says Disney executives already notified advertising agencies it will not accept political advertising, alcohol ads or ads from “rival outlets or entertainment studios.”

If a Disney+ profile is associated with a child, no ads will run at all, according to TVLine. If an adult profile is watching content intended for pre-school audiences, Disney says it will be “cautious” about running commercials.

The ad breaks are expected to be shorter than those that run on rival streaming services like HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

“Ads on Disney+ will run an average of four minutes per hour or less, according to a person familiar with the matter,” writes Variety.

Disney says the ad-supported version of Disney+ will launch in late 2022 but has not set an exact date nor pricing plan.