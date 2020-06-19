Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office.

A termination letter by the Louisville Metro Police Department states the investigation into the shooting uncovered violations of standard operating procedures related to rules and regulations along with standard operating procedures related to the use of deadly force.

Please see the attached letter served to Detective Hankison this morning. We will have no additional statements on this matter. pic.twitter.com/XzAhEylEfk — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2020

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies. I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion,” Robert Schroeder, Chief of Police for the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote in the letter. “I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

Taylor, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Breonna Taylor

The termination letter states the review found Hankison “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment without supporting facts that the deadly force was directed at a person who posed an immediate threat of danger or serious injury to himself or others.

The letter also states the review found the rounds were fired into a patio door and window that were covered that prevented Hankison from verifying any person as an immediate threat or any innocent person present.