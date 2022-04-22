DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Ohio arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier accused of stealing from a woman on her route.

Police say a woman in Delhi Township noticed fraudulent charges last week on a credit card that she had ordered but never received in the mail.

Investigators were able to track the card down to stores in the Norwood, Ohio area. Store surveillance showed the card being used by a female suspect wearing a USPS uniform.

Based on that information, police were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Coniya Tyler. Tyler was one of the theft victim’s mail carriers.

Investigators say Tyler admitted to the theft when interviewed by Delhi detectives, along with USPS and the Office of Inspector General on Thursday.

Several more credit cards were found in Tyler’s purse, and she admitted to stealing those as well.

Tyler was arrested and charged with felony theft. Detectives say they anticipate more charges will be filed at a future date.