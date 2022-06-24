SKIATOOK, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma say a fast food customer got an extra item in their order: a bag of meth.

According to a Skiatook Police Department Facebook post, the fast food purchase was made on June 20.

When the customer looked inside the bag, they found a small baggy that had a crystalline substance inside of it.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Our officers were able to go to the restaurant and speak with the employees,” read the post.

Police arrested Bryce Francis, an employee of the restaurant, for distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance.

Skiatook police remind the public to always check the food when dining out, especially before handing it to the child.