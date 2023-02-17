PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WPHL) – Following reports that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s catalytic converter was stolen, PETA has come up with a solution.

The world’s largest animal rights organization has offered to pay for a replacement part with one very specific condition: the Wienermobile must become vegan.

PETA sent a letter to Kraft Heinz’s U.S. President Carlos Abrams-Rivera, offering to cover the costs if the company would convert to a vegan hot dog mobile.

According to PETA, the switch wouldn’t be too hard, considering that the Oscar Mayer company already has plans of selling vegan “dogs” in the future.

“PETA is willing to cover the cost of the replacement part and the maintenance of the vehicle for one year if you convert it into a Not Dogmobile or something similar. With the rising demand for vegan hot dogs and following last year’s report about the potential for Oscar Mayer Not Hot Dogs, now is the perfect time to put the brakes on an old idea and make a shift,” the letter read.

The letter elaborated on the statistics of plant-based hot dogs, noting that the market “grew by a whopping 20% last year.” PETA also focused on a World Health Organization report outlining the health benefits linked to diets free of processed meat products.

“The World Health Organization reports that eating processed meat — including hot dogs —causes cancer, while studies show that consuming vegan foods like protein-rich, cholesterol-free tofu reduces the risk of suffering from certain types of cancer, heart disease, and strokes,” the letter read.

PETA continued by saying “frankly,” it wants everyone to have “hot dog” options, whether those people are vegan for “ethical, environmental, health, religious, or other reasons.”

“Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile, ” the letter read, finishing by thanking Oscar Mayer for their consideration and hoping to hear back soon.

Thefts of catalytic converters jumped in recent years as prices for the precious metals they contain skyrocketed. Thieves can expect to get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the exhaust emission control devices to scrap yards, which then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.