Pfizer launched a voluntary recall of a blood pressure medication due to an increased risk of cancer.

The company said the tablets contain an amount of nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level.

The recall involves Accuretic tablets as well as generic versions distributed by Greenstone (quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazid).

From Pfizer:

Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

Recalled products include six lots of Accuretic, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Pfizer said the products were distributed to wholesalers and distributors in the U.S. from November 2019 to March 2022. The medication is used to treat hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

The company said it’s unaware of “reports of adverse events that have been assessed to be related to this recall.”

Long-term ingestion of higher-than-recommended amounts of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk. However, the company doesn’t believe there’s an immediate risk to patients. Patients should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options.

Here are the medications included in the recall:

Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 10/12.5 mg

10/12.5 mg Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/12.5 mg

20/12.5 mg Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count 0071-3112-23 FG5379 08/2024 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0222-23 EA6686 04/2022 10/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-5212-23 FG5381 08/2024 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0220-23 EA6665 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0220-23 CN0640 04/2022 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 0071-0223-23 ET6974 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle

quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

20/25 mg quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/12.5 mg

20/12.5 mg quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, 20/25 mg

NDC Lot Number Expiration Date Strength Configuration/Count 59762-5225-9 FE3714 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 DN6931 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 ED3904 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0220-1 ED3905 03/2023 20/12.5 mg 1 x 90 count bottle 59762-0223-1 DP3414 02/2023 20/25 mg 1 x 90 count bottle

Pfizer said wholesalers and distributors should quarantine the products and stop distributing them.

Patients who are taking this product should consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the affected product. Patients who have the recalled medication should contact Sedgwick at 888-843-0247 (Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) for information on returns and reimbursement.