Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza pie!

(WSPA) – Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

For every whole pizza purchased Sunday, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America, according to their website.

Your Pie

Your Pie rewards app users will get $3.14 off one 10″ pizza. The offer is valid online or in- store from March 14- 16, 2021. The deal will apply to one 10″ pizza per guest, per order.

When ordering online, the offer will exclude online specials, and will not be valid through 3rd party delivery services.

Donatos Pizza

Members who join by March 13 will get a special coupon in their rewards account for $3.14 off any 14-inch large signature pizza on Pi Day.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

On March 14, Uno Pizzeria & Grill will offer a $3.14 individual thin crust cheese “Pi” at one of the participating locations, or you can order online under the special offers tab.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.