VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Washington state are alerting Arby’s customers after they say a child pornography investigation led to them uncovering video of a worker urinating into the restaurant’s milkshake mixture.

Vancouver police say they were investigating a man, identified as Stephen Sharp, for possessing and dealing photos and videos depicting children being sexually exploited.

Police obtained a search warrant for Sharp’s electronic devices and uncovered a video of a man urinating into a container full of the mixture used to make Arby’s milkshakes.

Sharp confirmed he was a night manager at the restaurant and confessed to urinating into the milkshake mix at least two times for sexual gratification, according to a news release.

He also admitted to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

Sharp was arrested for four counts of possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, four counts of dealing depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and assault II.