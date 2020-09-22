Police dog credited with finding missing kindergartener in Maine

LYMAN, Maine – Good dog, Dutch.

On Monday, Maine State Police were asked to help track down a missing kindergarten student who ran off into the woods during recess.

Trooper Zachary Fancy and his K9 Dutch arrived to search for the child. Dutch got the child’s sent off a jacket and tracked her into the woods.

After tracking for more than half a mile, Dutch signaled that the child was close. He and the trooper found the child sitting on a rock, with no shoes, crying.

Troopers helped the girl out of the woods and reunited her with her parents.