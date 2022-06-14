MARIETTA, Ga. — Police in Georgia confirmed an Indianapolis man was arrested last month after multiple people accused him of stealing from lockers at a local Planet Fitness.

Officers were sent to the gym on May 19 to check out a report of stolen car keys.

The victim said another gym member told him he saw the suspect opening several lockers in the men’s locker room. When asked what he was doing, the suspect reportedly said he was looking for a lost set of AirPods.

The same witness told police he saw the suspect take something out of a locker and go to the parking lot. The suspect was seen using a key fob to set off a car alarm before leaving in a different vehicle. He didn’t get away before the witness took down the license plate number.

While completing the report for the first victim, another victim approached police and told them their credit cards were missing.

The second victim said they got a notice on their banking app that a purchase had just been made at Walmart.

A Marietta police officer working security at the Walmart was notified and was able to track down the suspect as he was leaving.

Police pulled the suspect over and arrested him for several counts of larceny and a count of possession of heroin.

He was identified as Joshua Powell, 30, of Indianapolis.

Investigators say they recovered several stolen items including a driver’s license, two debit cards, $201 in cash, and a set of car keys.