President Trump holding news conference at the White House to discuss unemployment report

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to discuss the May unemployment report during a news conference at the White House.

The reported showed unemployment fell to 13.3 in May as parts of the economy reopened. The economy also added 2.5 million jobs, which surprised many analysts.

“These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it,” said William W. Beach, commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a statement.