CONESTOGA, Pa. — Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling hundreds of containers of chocolate ice cream after a possible production error may have led to the containers being filled with an ice cream featuring peanuts instead.

The company says 385 containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022.

Turkey Hill issued the recall after a consumer contacted the company to alert them containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production.

Turkey Hill Dairy has not received any reports of consumer illness to date and is conducting this recall in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Check your containers for the following information to see if it falls under the recall:

Name of product : Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

: Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream Container size : 48 oz

: 48 oz UPC code : 020735420935

: 020735420935 Sell-by date: 03/02/2023 (Found marked on the bottom of the package)

Photo from Turkey Hill Dairy

Photo from Turkey Hill Dairy

All retail stores that received the recalled products have been instructed to remove such products from their shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.