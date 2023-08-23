(KTLA) — Baby makes four for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The power couple quietly welcomed their second child earlier this month, according to TMZ and People magazine.

TMZ reported that the “Diamonds” singer welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles and that the child’s name starts with an “R.”

Fans remember when Rihanna first revealed her second pregnancy during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl this past February. The Fenty Beauty founder caressed her baby bump right at the start of the performance, which set off speculation on the internet from the start.

The singer later officially confirmed her pregnancy.

Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers in May of 2022. The name pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The family then graced the cover of British Vogue. In the story, Rihanna called motherhood “legendary.”

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter,” she said.