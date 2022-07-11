There’s no better price than “free.”

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are both giving away fries this week in celebration of “National French Fry Day” (Wednesday, July 13).

On Wednesday, you can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat: you have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app.

Wendy’s, on the other hand, is offering Fry Week with deals that change depending on the day. Similar to the offer from McDonald’s, customers must use the app to order.

The deals include a free order of fries with select mobile purchases.

Here’s the schedule for Fry Week at Wendy’s:

Monday, 7/11: Free medium fry with any Frosty mobile order purchase

Tuesday, 7/12: Free medium fry with any Salad mobile order purchase

Wednesday, 7/13: Free any size fry with any mobile order purchase

Thursday, 7/14: Free small breakfast seasoned potatoes (aka Breakfast Fry Day) with any mobile order purchase

Friday, 7/15: Free medium fry with any size fry mobile order purchase