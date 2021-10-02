See the best Indiana private schools for 2022, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) – Website Niche released its ranking of the best Indiana private schools for 2022, with the Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana earning the top spot.

The report was released at a time many families are beginning to look at different schooling options for their children, according to Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of the Niche.

Niche, a platform for “connecting students and families with colleges and schools,” prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one-third.

The company said that it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities; and more.

Three of the top five private schools in Indiana are in the northern part of the state, with the other two in the Indianapolis area.

Culver Academies (Culver) Park Tudor School (Indianapolis) Canterbury School (Fort Wayne) La Lumiere (LaPorte) International School of Indiana (Indianapolis)

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.