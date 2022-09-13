Some like it hot—and Shake Shack is ready to turn things way up.

The chain is rolling out several new menu items inspired by First We Feast’s popular YouTube show Hot Ones. The show, which started in 2015, puts some of the world’s biggest celebrities to the test as they eat wings and hot sauces of increasing heat levels during an interview.

To date, more than 250 episodes of the show have aired, with guests coming from the worlds of sports, music, comedy and film/TV. Hot Ones has spawned a passionate fanbase as well as several trademark “viral” moments.

Shake Shack will offer four new menu items inspired by the series:

Hot Ones Burger: 100% Angus beef burger topped with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, crispy, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun (starting at $8.29)

Hot Ones Chicken: Crispy, white-meat chicken topped with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, crispy, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun (starting at $8.59)

Hot Ones Cheese Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce and dusted with Aleppo Pepper, served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce (starting at $5.09)

Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheese sauce and dusted with Aleppo pepper, served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce (starting at $6.29)

You can also turn up the heat even more with a packet of The Last Dab: Apollo. Made with a new pepper from Smokin’ Ed Currie, Shake Shack said it’s a “must-have” for fans “looking to rev up the spice level” on the new items.

Shake Shack will roll out the new Hot Ones offerings on Friday, Sept. 16, although fans can get early access through the Shake App starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.