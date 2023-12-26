(WJW) – Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Charmed,” shared an update on her health on her podcast, saying she is thankful for another Christmas and ready for 2024.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In early 2020, Doherty announced that she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four, calling it “a bitter pill to swallow.”

In November, Doherty shared that the cancer had spread to her bones.

“For me, it’s been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear,” she said in a Christmas Day episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.”

In April, Doherty filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage.

“This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we’re here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don’t walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character. I’m just so thankful really to be here for it,” Doherty continued.

But Doherty said she had a little break from that worry over the holidays.

“I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas,” Doherty shared.

She also noted that things are looking up.

“But with all of that, I have found … I was actually saying this to myself the other night, ‘God I think I’m actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.’”

“Even though it’s been such a contentious year for me,” Doherty said, “for some reason, it just feels it’s gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive.”

Doherty’s memoir-style podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.” premiered on iHeartRadio earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.