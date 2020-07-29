Small dog rescued from 131-degree car in California; owner arrested

A dog is seen after being rescued from a hot car in San Jacinto on July 27, 2020, in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KTLA) — A pet owner was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a dog was found in a hot car in nearly 100-degree heat in California, deputies said Tuesday.

The small dog, named Boomer, was spotted yelping from inside a parked car Monday afternoon, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

A passerby rescued the dog from the vehicle after it was no longer moving and attempted life-saving measures, officials said. The Sheriff’s Department did not specify how the dog was freed from the car.

The temperature outside was about 99 degrees at the time, officials said. Deputies later determined the temperature inside the car had reached 131 degrees.

Deputies arrived and put the dog in an air-conditioned patrol vehicle.

The dog’s owner was subsequently located and arrested.

Boomer has since been placed in the care of the Ramona Humane Society.

The Sheriff’s Department advised people not to leave loved ones or pets in vehicles during the hot summer months.

“Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach more than 120°F within minutes, even with the windows partly opened on a cloudy day,” the post states. “Exposure to such high temperatures can quickly kill a person or pet. A body temperature of just 107°F may cause brain damage or death from heatstroke.”

Large animals and livestock must also be protected from scorching temperatures, especially since many don’t sweat and, instead, rely on moisture and shade to stay cool.

“Animals cannot explain their needs, so it is up to people to ensures that their needs are met, especially during periods of extreme or prolonged heat,” the department wrote.